Along with Petr Kočić and Zmijanja embroidery, the cake of that region was one of the associations and a trademark of Zmijanja. Over time, it was forgotten, and now the rebranding of this delicacy has begun, with the aim of finding it on the domestic menu as soon as possible, but also in the countries of the region.

Source: Visit Srpska

The smell of grandmother’s kitchen and autochthonous products have no price, this is the common message of culinary masters who gathered yesterday to save this cake made according to the original recipe from being forgotten, writes Voice of Srpska.

Dragana Lukin, the most famous name in Croatian confectionery, prepared this neglected delicacy in the premises of “Kuhinjica”, which deserves more attention.

“My heart brings me to Banjaluk, because we are working on the revitalization of this cake. Snake cake has been consumed since ancient times and it is a healthy original cake. He deserves to be on the tables, especially since Banjaluka is now on the world tennis map. I believe that Novak Đoković, for whom I have made cakes before, will also consume the snake cake. He eats healthily and is careful about what he eats, and if he eats, imagine what the quality is like.” said Lukin.

According to her, the snake cake is also suitable for diabetics, if the amount of sugar is reduced, but also for vegans, if the ingredients are adjusted.

The well-known Banja Luka chef Dragan Šljivić emphasized that this cake is easy to prepare and can be made by any housewife.

“The region of Zmijanje and Manjača itself is known for its cattle ranching area, and the base of the cake is milk, that is, young cow’s cheese and foods that can be found in that area. These are dry fruits, flour, eggs. It can be made as an independent biscuit, with baked cream and dessert in a glass. said Sljivić.

The Tourist Organization of Republika Srpska also gave full support to the efforts to give this cake the place it deserves, considering that it will offer tourists something authentic.

Director of TORS, Miodrag Lončarević, said that the snake cake will be indispensable on all menus, especially in rural tourism.

“Gastro offer is important, we cooperate with “Kuhinjica” in order to give our guests, of whom there are more and more in Srpska, the opportunity to enjoy specialties”, said Loncarevic.

Lorana Malović, senior expert associate at TORS, said that the goal is to present products from the northwestern parts of Srpska, which include the area of ​​the city of Banjaluk, and the municipalities of Mrkonjić Grad and Ribnik. In that area there is a protected area and untouched nature, and now they are putting a somewhat forgotten brand back on the map.

“The idea of ​​protecting the snake cake also means preserving the cultural heritage, to go from ancient times to more modern ones. We always want to try something sweet, and the autochthonous snake cake has existed since ancient times, the recipe still exists today with some additions and together we will preserve it”pointed out Malović.

Support

RS Assistant Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Predrag Tešić emphasized that Zmijanje cake will promote Zmijanje, Banjaluka and Srpska.

“Every event that promotes domestic products will be supported by the ministry in the future. The goal is for this cake to be on the menu of all restaurants in Banja Luka, but also beyond.” Tesic said.