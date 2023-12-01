Home » No surprises in Red Lions selection in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament
Sports

No surprises in Red Lions selection in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament

by admin

For the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Five Nations Tournament will be organized in Valencia from December 15 to 22.

The selection of the current Olympic champions contains seventeen of the eighteen players who were present at the European Championships in Mönchengladbach, Germany last summer, when the Belgians took bronze. As was announced in September, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Sebastien Dockier, Nicolas Poncelet and Simon Gougnard (retired) are no longer there. In their place, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx and Simon Vandenbroucke join the selection. The men, the reigning Olympic champions, will meet Ireland (FIH 13), Japan (FIH 15) and Ukraine (FIH 29) in their group.

The selection: Vandenbroucke (K), L. Van Doren (K), T. Stockbroekx, A. Van Doren, Dohmen, Van Aubel, Charlier, Boccard, De Kerpel, Hendrickx, Denayer, Ghislain, Vanasch (LK), De Sloover , Kina, Luypaert, Wegnez, Boon, Van Oost, Onana, Van Dessel, Ghislain, Cosyns.

© BELGIUM

Picard is preferred by Panthers

National coach Raoul Ehren announced his selection of the Red Panthers on Thursday for a friendly tournament in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament, which will be organized from January 13 to 21 in Valencia, Spain. The main change is in goal, with Elodie Picard replacing Elena Sotgiu. For the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Five Nations Tournament will be organized in Valencia from December 15 to 22.

Of the 22 players, Ehren selected sixteen, who participated in the European Championships last summer, when the Belgians took silver. Ballenghien, Picard, ‘T Serstevens, Hillewaert, Duquesne and Bonami return after an absence. Emily White, who was named the best young player of the tournament at the European Championships, was seriously injured at the start of the season and is therefore absent, just like Sotgiu.

See also  PSG Announces Farewell to Christophe Galtier and Welcomes Luis Enrique as New Coach

The Red Panthers go to Valencia as favorites. After two failed attempts to qualify for the 2016 and 2021 Games, qualification should be feasible this time. The Belgian women will meet South Korea (FIH 12), Ireland (FIH 13) and Ukraine (FIH 28) in the group stage.

The selection: Rasir, Marien, Raye, Englebert, Puvrez, Vandermeiren, Versavel, Gerniers, Blockmans, Duquesne, Struijk, Nelen, D’Hooghe (K), Vanden Borre, Hillewaert, Picard (K), Ballenghien, Breyne, ‘T Serstevens, Brasseur, Belis, Bonami.

You may also like

Bestial Sundays | The surreal scene in Fluminense-Botafogo:...

Manchester City has reached the quarterfinals of the...

FC Bayern: These three coaches are traded alongside...

Rodón allows 2 home runs vs. TB; Ohtani...

WORLD SNOWSHOE RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Chinese team won 7 gold medals in...

RB Leipzig exit from the Champions League after...

Lazio was eliminated in the Champions League round...

Pole vault star Duplantis experienced the “most difficult”...

Handball Champions League: SC Magdeburg in Veszprem –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy