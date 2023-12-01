No surprises in Red Lions selection in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament

For the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Five Nations Tournament will be organized in Valencia from December 15 to 22.

The selection of the current Olympic champions contains seventeen of the eighteen players who were present at the European Championships in Mönchengladbach, Germany last summer, when the Belgians took bronze. As was announced in September, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Sebastien Dockier, Nicolas Poncelet and Simon Gougnard (retired) are no longer there. In their place, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx and Simon Vandenbroucke join the selection. The men, the reigning Olympic champions, will meet Ireland (FIH 13), Japan (FIH 15) and Ukraine (FIH 29) in their group.

The selection: Vandenbroucke (K), L. Van Doren (K), T. Stockbroekx, A. Van Doren, Dohmen, Van Aubel, Charlier, Boccard, De Kerpel, Hendrickx, Denayer, Ghislain, Vanasch (LK), De Sloover , Kina, Luypaert, Wegnez, Boon, Van Oost, Onana, Van Dessel, Ghislain, Cosyns.

Picard is preferred by Panthers

National coach Raoul Ehren announced his selection of the Red Panthers on Thursday for a friendly tournament in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament, which will be organized from January 13 to 21 in Valencia, Spain. The main change is in goal, with Elodie Picard replacing Elena Sotgiu. For the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Five Nations Tournament will be organized in Valencia from December 15 to 22.

Of the 22 players, Ehren selected sixteen, who participated in the European Championships last summer, when the Belgians took silver. Ballenghien, Picard, ‘T Serstevens, Hillewaert, Duquesne and Bonami return after an absence. Emily White, who was named the best young player of the tournament at the European Championships, was seriously injured at the start of the season and is therefore absent, just like Sotgiu.

The Red Panthers go to Valencia as favorites. After two failed attempts to qualify for the 2016 and 2021 Games, qualification should be feasible this time. The Belgian women will meet South Korea (FIH 12), Ireland (FIH 13) and Ukraine (FIH 28) in the group stage.

The selection: Rasir, Marien, Raye, Englebert, Puvrez, Vandermeiren, Versavel, Gerniers, Blockmans, Duquesne, Struijk, Nelen, D’Hooghe (K), Vanden Borre, Hillewaert, Picard (K), Ballenghien, Breyne, ‘T Serstevens, Brasseur, Belis, Bonami.

