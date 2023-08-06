«No to scapegoat»- breaking latest news

Through a note released via social media, the now former coach of the women’s national team Milena Bertolini leaves the bench and replies to the letter from her players

It is a consensual but bitter divorce, sanctioned by the question and answer between social networks and press releases. After the controversial post of the celestine company (compact, with very rare exceptions) eliminated from the World Cup, convinced that the flop is attributable to Italy’s management («In the national team there is a block of 16 girls from Rome and Juve who did something important in the Champions League: one can ask why he struggles so much first at the European Championship and then at the World Cup»), replied Milena Bertolini with intelligence and understatement: «No resentment, I’m not looking for culprits, thanks for the wonderful years».

Bertolini is leaving just over three weeks before the natural expiry of his contract as coach with the Federcalcio – in search of the heir for days among waste (Evani), technicians who consider the women’s national team a diminutio, free coaches snubbed -, thanks for the opportunity instead of going on a witch hunt, the farewell was certain even if it hadn’t ended up fish in the face and now, with hindsight, perhaps we can say that the mistake was to treat oneself to extra time after the bad European last year, however, the renewal process had begun and it made sense to think that it could reach maturity at the World Cup.

In New Zealand, on the other hand, due to Murphy’s law everything that could go wrong went terribly wrong (the three goals from set pieces by the giantesses of Sweden, which yesterday caused the most clamorous shock by beating the very favorite USA on penalties, with Var; Orsi’s own goal against South Africa on the night of the collective suicide), the outburst of the players did not improve the climate (today the Juve axis, Girelli-Bonansea, meets the president Gravina who will test the approval of the name on pole for the succession: Carmine Gautieri), Bertolini tries to smooth it out and now, with the music over and broken love, it would be ungenerous not to recognize (also) Milena the qualification for two World Cups while the men’s Italy remained out of Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the first (France 2019) delighted: it was precisely those surprise quarterfinals that made the Italians discover girls’ football, which Bertolini had been selecting since 2017, post Cabrini. You win and you lose together, it should be remembered.

