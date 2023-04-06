Home Sports Normally I was afraid that the puck wouldn’t wind up on my hockey stick, laughed Hrňa from Třinec
How hard was it to hit the open goal?

Willák (Roman Will) had a hard time, I was still passing in front of him, he had a hard time reacting, catching. He dropped it, I just arrived. But when the goal was exposed, I was normally worried about it getting wrapped around my stick because I had the puck under my feet. I was really afraid until the last moment that I would miss it, but luckily it didn’t happen.

Both Třinec goals were scored after individual actions. Libor Hudáček made the first one with his loops in the offensive zone, Aron Chmielewski mixed the puck before yours. Is it a way to get into the crowded space in front of the goal?

But a mistake must not be made there, because that would open the way for the opponent to counterattack. However, Hudy (Hudáček) did it perfectly. Two of their players were already expecting him to throw it at the goal, he took it down and sent it over the rebounder. Aron also weaved nicely through the midrange. I told him to get tangled up like a snake in that cell phone game. And then he found Doudy (Milna Doudera) on the blue.

Was it difficult to react to Pardubice’s equalizer after a rare error by Kacetl?

I wouldn’t deal with that at all, some kind of mistake by Ondra, because he keeps us going every match. We wouldn’t be where we are without him.

After that settlement, you were under a lot of pressure at times. Was it hard to stand?

Of course, it was not an optimal performance from us. We even told each other in the cabin that it wasn’t quite the same. But we are happy that we found a way to win. Tomorrow we have to start completely differently.

Is it difficult to keep the psyche, the concentration on conscientious defense?

We’ve been playing it for a while now, it’s really about the details. When one falls out, the door opens when Pardubice can threaten. We have to focus on that, so that everyone does what they have to do.

You have defended three debuffs. A job well done?

I would like to praise the boys for that, Pardubice have perfect power players, an excellent team. But the boys play it excellently, with dedication. We are glad that we managed to defend it now.

