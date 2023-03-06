Home Sports Novak Djokovic banned from entering the United States and forfeits the Indian Wells Masters 1000
Novak Djokovic banned from entering the United States and forfeits the Indian Wells Masters 1000

Novak Djokovic, prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, was forced on Sunday to forfeit the Indian Wells Masters 1000, which will start next Wednesday. . The tournament organizers announced the news.

Djokovic will therefore not benefit from any preferential treatment. Because Washington does not allow entry into the country to unvaccinated international travelers. And the US Transportation Security Agency (TSA) recently indicated that this measure will not change until at least mid-April.

Towards a package at the Miami Masters 1000

The Indian Wells tournament will end on March 19. And it will be followed by the Miami Masters 1000 (from the 22nd), for which Novak Djokovic should also be forced to forfeit.

The latter was waiting to know the response of the American authorities to his request for exemption. ” If it is refused to me, I will withdraw from the tournament of course, before the draw (scheduled for Monday)”, he said on Friday, before conceding his first defeat of the season in the semi-finals of the Dubai tournament against Daniil Medvedev.

Last year, Djokovic was not allowed to come to the United States to defend his chances at Indian Wells and the US Open. The last time he played a game on American soil was at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

