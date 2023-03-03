Home Sports Nymburk’s basketball players beat Ústí in the superstructure and won after two defeats
Against Ústí, the defending champions were in control of the game from the start and eventually won by 38 points. Thus, they avenged Slunet’s defeat from the last match between them, in which the North Bohemians beat Nymburk in December after a 60-game losing streak.

The best scorer of the match, Junathaen Watson, contributed to Nymburk’s win with 21 points, Luboš Kovář added just one less point. Ladislav Pecka scored 13 points in the visiting jersey.

Men’s Basketball Cooperative League – 4th round of the superstructure, group A1
Nymburk – Ústí nad Labem 96:58 (23:13, 40:29, 65:44)
Most points: Watson 21, Kovář 20, Tůma 13 – Pecka 13, Dailey 12, Hicks 11.
1. Brno 26 19 7 2283:2081 73,1
2. Nymburk 26 18 8 2272:2015 69,2
3. Pardubice 25 16 9 2007:1829 64,0
4. Děčín 26 16 10 2094:2066 61,5
5. Usti nad Labem 25 15 10 2111:2054 60,0
6. Ostrava 25 13 12 2052:2084 52,0
7. Opava 26 13 13 2162:2122 50,0
8. Cologne 25 12 13 2048:2070 48,0
