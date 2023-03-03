8
Against Ústí, the defending champions were in control of the game from the start and eventually won by 38 points. Thus, they avenged Slunet’s defeat from the last match between them, in which the North Bohemians beat Nymburk in December after a 60-game losing streak.
The best scorer of the match, Junathaen Watson, contributed to Nymburk’s win with 21 points, Luboš Kovář added just one less point. Ladislav Pecka scored 13 points in the visiting jersey.
|Men’s Basketball Cooperative League – 4th round of the superstructure, group A1
|Nymburk – Ústí nad Labem 96:58 (23:13, 40:29, 65:44)
|Most points: Watson 21, Kovář 20, Tůma 13 – Pecka 13, Dailey 12, Hicks 11.
|1.
|Brno
|26
|19
|7
|2283:2081
|73,1
|2.
|Nymburk
|26
|18
|8
|2272:2015
|69,2
|3.
|Pardubice
|25
|16
|9
|2007:1829
|64,0
|4.
|Děčín
|26
|16
|10
|2094:2066
|61,5
|5.
|Usti nad Labem
|25
|15
|10
|2111:2054
|60,0
|6.
|Ostrava
|25
|13
|12
|2052:2084
|52,0
|7.
|Opava
|26
|13
|13
|2162:2122
|50,0
|8.
|Cologne
|25
|12
|13
|2048:2070
|48,0