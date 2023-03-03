Home World Undertaker’s banner against Alba before the eternal derby | Sports
World

Undertaker’s banner against Alba before the eternal derby | Sports

by admin
Undertaker’s banner against Alba before the eternal derby | Sports

Black and white fans invited all Grobars to the Zvezde stadium.

Source: MN PRESS

The day before the 169th “eternal derby” Crvena zvezda – Partizan, fans of the Black and Whites displayed a banner in Stark Arena, at a basketball match Partizan against Alba.

“And when everything goes wrong and when bad management is there! Everyone in the hole!”, read the banner not far from the field where Željko Obradović’s team achieved a convincing victory against the Germans.

The derby between Crvena Zvezda and Partizan will be played on Friday from 19:00 the debut of the new black and white coach Igor Duljaj on the bench. The black and white basketball players delighted the fans on Thursday, and later in the evening Grobari will be with the football players, in the biggest game of Serbian football.

See how it was in Stark Arena on Thursday:

You may also like

News Udinese – Zeegelaar the perfect stop-gap /...

Banner Grobara about the eternal derby in football...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the club...

Simcerity: R.U. Against NFTs (period question mark or...

Greece, the moment of the head-on collision between...

The Gemelli Polyclinic together with Assolei and WINDTRE...

The problem of child labor in the United...

Crash along the streets of Aretino: he died...

Gf Vip Sonia tears Tavassi to pieces, Signorini...

The March issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy