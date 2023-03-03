München – Opinion: SBK expert Franziska Beckebans speaks at the 2nd Diversity in Health Congress about the potential of digital applications and why we have to be careful that the proof of benefit does not become a stumbling block for diversity.

On February 28th and March 1st, 2023, the SBK Siemens company health insurance company and INNO3 invite you to the 2nd Diversity in Health Congress 2023 in Leipzig. As part of Session 2 “Equal and unequal treatment – more than “just” a question of gender”, Franziska Beckebans, Head of Customer Management and Supply at SBK, will talk about the potential she sees in digital applications and why we have to be careful that the proof of benefit does not become a stumbling block for diversity.

“With digital application, we have a great addition to analog standard care. They have the potential to address all groups of patients with their individual needs. DiGAs can optimally accompany a therapy by taking into account the needs, requirements and life situations of the users – through data-supported procedures – and consequently offering different treatment paths.

The pivotal point for the permanent inclusion of a DiGA is currently the proof of benefit. One thing is very clear: the DiGA must be able to prove added value so that the GKV can reimburse it. Currently, this proof must be provided after one year at the latest. It follows clear evidence-based criteria. This is understandable at first glance. At second glance, this approach harbors a risk: DiGAs for smaller target groups are just as disadvantageous as applications for rare diseases – because the number of users is not sufficient for proof of evidence. From my point of view, we run the risk that the development of DiGAs will be limited to classic common diseases and sufficiently large user groups. A real step backwards!

From my perspective, we are at a crossroads today: What kind of benefits are we looking for? Are we just sticking to user numbers? Or are we concerned with the actual benefits for those affected? My plea clearly applies to the actual benefit for users. Let’s not (only) look at numbers, but above all at patient-reported outcomes. Let’s focus on what the DiGAs have actually had in terms of effect on the users. Then digital applications can and will become a real plus in an individual and diverse supply landscape.”