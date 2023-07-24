ÖFB-Cup: Satisfaction at Rapid after a sovereign start

ÖFB Cup

With the 7-0 win against the east division club Donaufeld on Sunday, Rapid not only made it into the second round of the Uniqa-ÖFB-Cup, but also disabused doubters and naysayers. The false start to the new season that had already been prophesied by some did not materialize – of course Zoran Barisic was also happy about that.



In the past few days, the coach had been annoyed by the discontent around the club that had spread on social media. After the final whistle, the 53-year-old felt a certain satisfaction. Barisic said he was very satisfied with both the performance and the result.

Especially when you consider “what was written about us beforehand, how negative the mood was, for whatever reason, that is inexplicable for all of us. I’ve also encouraged my players to stay away from social media so they don’t have to swallow everything that’s written there.”

“It was a top team performance”

There was no weakness against the underdog, and two new acquisitions, Matthias Seidl and Fally Mayulu, scored. “But I don’t want to single anyone out. It’s all about the whole thing for me, and that was a top team performance,” emphasized Barisic. Ante Bajic’s injury remained a downer. The exact diagnosis was not immediately clear.

How strong Rapid really is will probably be shown on Friday when the green-whites open the new Bundesliga season with the away match against LASK.

Favorites prevail

Linz had already beaten Röthis 6-0 on Friday, as had champions Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday at Ardagger/Viehdorf. In addition to Rapid, Wiener Austria (7-0 at Spittal/Drau) and defending champion Sturm Graz (7-2 at SAK Klagenfurt) scored seven goals in the first round of the ÖFB Cup.

All twelve upper house clubs managed to get promoted, of the second division only Schwarz Weiß Bregenz and SV Horn fell by the wayside. The second round will be on 26/27/28. September, the draw takes place on Sunday as part of the ORF program “Sport am Sonntag”.

