Spain, socialist ministers dance “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà to celebrate the election result – Corriere TV

Sunday 23 July Spain came out of the polls split in two, with a formal winner, the People’s Party led by Alberto Nuñez Feijóo. While the socialist Sanchez has denied the polls and is resisting. To celebrate this electoral result, the socialist ministers celebrated last night, while a video (published by «El Pais») filmed Minister Miquel Iceta, and the spokeswoman for the Sanchez government, Isabel Rodríguez, as they let loose to the tune of «Pedro» by Raffaela Carrà.

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 09:49 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

