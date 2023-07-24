Home » Spain, socialist ministers dance “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà to celebrate the election result – Corriere TV
World

Spain, socialist ministers dance “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà to celebrate the election result – Corriere TV

by admin
Spain, socialist ministers dance “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà to celebrate the election result – Corriere TV

Sunday 23 July Spain came out of the polls split in two, with a formal winner, the People’s Party led by Alberto Nuñez Feijóo. While the socialist Sanchez has denied the polls and is resisting. To celebrate this electoral result, the socialist ministers celebrated last night, while a video (published by «El Pais») filmed Minister Miquel Iceta, and the spokeswoman for the Sanchez government, Isabel Rodríguez, as they let loose to the tune of «Pedro» by Raffaela Carrà.

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 09:49 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Gasol brothers Scola bid farewell to the Olympic stage veterans who are not dead but are dying

You may also like

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital. Today key vote...

Today, the Israeli parliament begins voting on justice...

Young Man Fatally Stabbed during Discussion in Guantanamo:...

Iraq is about to put the final gag...

China, the roof of a gym collapses: massacre...

In the night Moscow hit by attack by...

Danijela Martinović spends her summer in a tent...

Bombay Bicycle Club new single featuring Holly Humberstone

Fire in the Palermo area, houses threatened, inhabitants...

Ukrainian Army Fires Cluster Munitions into Russian Belgorod...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy