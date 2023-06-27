Home » Official: Juventus and Rabiot renew the new contract until 2024
Juventus officially announced that the 28-year-old French midfielder Rabiot has renewed his contract for one year, and the new contract will be signed until 2024.

Rabiot’s original contract with Juventus expires this summer. In the past few months, it has been reported that Rabiot will leave the team freely this summer and may join a Premier League team. During this period, Rabiot received offers from Manchester United and Newcastle United, but Juventus has been persuading Rabiot to stay with the team and gave an annual salary of 7 million euros. In addition, Juventus coach Allegri also promised that the team will continue to have Rabiot as the core of the midfield, and the French midfielder finally made the choice to stay with the team.

However, judging from the contract period, the two parties only renewed the contract for one year, which can be regarded as leaving a lot of room. After his contract expires next summer, Rabiot will still be able to leave the team freely, and rely on his visa-free status to negotiate salary with his new club. And Rabiot, who stayed at Juventus before the European Cup next summer, can also ensure his main position in this season and avoid the adaptation period required after going to a new team.

Rabio left Paris in the summer of 2019 and joined Juventus without a visa. So far, he has played 177 games for Juventus and contributed 17 goals, helping Juventus win a Serie A championship, a Coppa Italia championship and an Italian Super Cup championship. Since the 2019-2020 season, Rabio and Cuadrado have become the players with the most appearances in the Juventus team.

