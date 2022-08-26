Home Sports Official:Newcastle signs Real Sociedad striker Isaac for 70 million euros – yqqlm
Official: Newcastle sign Real Sociedad striker Isaac for 70 million euros

On August 26, Beijing time, Newcastle officially announced the signing of Real Sociedad’s 23-year-old striker Isak, who will wear the No. 14 jersey in the new season. According to Romano, the player transfer fee is 65 million euros + 5 million euros, and Real Sociedad will receive a second transfer fee in the future.

Newcastle official announcement:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Alexander Isaac.

The 6ft 4in (193cm) striker is from Real Sociedad and has signed a long-term contract at St James’ Park.

Isaac becomes the Magpies’ fourth first-team signing this summer after Taggart, Pope and Bertman and will wear No. 14

The 23-year-old Isaac from Sweden has become Newcastle’s fourth signing this summer and will wear the No. 14 shirt for the Premier League.

After signing, Isaac said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, it’s a super important decision for me, but I’m very happy. Newcastle is a great, historic club with such a great club Fans, I think everyone wants to come and play here. I also really believe in the club’s plans and that’s one of the big reasons why I joined.”

