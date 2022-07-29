Home Sports Okeke ninth with Italy at the European under 20 Talpo in the technical staff
Okeke ninth with Italy at the European under 20 Talpo in the technical staff

Okeke ninth with Italy at the European under 20 Talpo in the technical staff

TORTONA

Bertram Tortona protagonist with the various national youth teams. Leonardo Okeke, 19-year-old center, last year on loan to Novipiù Casale Monferrato (Serie A2), which this year will be part of the Leoni roster, played in the under 20 European Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro. Italy finished in ninth place, with a record of 5 victories in 7 games played, beating Slovenia in the last (81-78). For Okeke 17 points with 6/11 from the field. The gold went to Spain, who beat Lithuania in the final (69-61); in Division B Portugal, the Czech Republic and Ukraine are relegated. Okeke went into double figures in six of the seven matches played. Important recognition also for Vanni Talpo, assistant to coach Marco Ramondino. The coach is part of the technical staff, led by Giuseppe Mangone, of the under 16 national team, who have been involved in two friendlies and an international tournament in recent weeks. In Bassano del Grappa, the Azzurri obtained a victory and a defeat against Poland: 85-60 in the first match for our national team; 76-84 for the Poles in the second match. From tomorrow until Sunday the under 16, again in Bassano, will play an international tournament with Belgium, Denmark and the Czech Republic. «I’m proud to wear this blue jersey – explains Talpo – I want to thank those who thought of me for this position. It is an honor to make what I have learned in Tortona in recent years available to the national team, as is training these young hopefuls. We want to build a group that will arrive ready for the European category in a month ». –

F.SCAB.

