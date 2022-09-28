Home Sports Oltrepo, Pedrabissi finds the goal “Ok to score, but winning counts”
Sports

The bomber has signed the first goal in the league in the red and white jersey by deciding the advance on Saturday. Tomorrow the big match with Club Milano

Alessandro Maggi

September 27, 2022

WEAPONS

Pedrabissi is back. To score, above all, for the first time in the league, he who last season, in group A of Excellence, was crowned the absolute top scorer with 21 goals. The former Sestese striker, who arrived in the Oltrepo in the summer, decided with his perfect header the very difficult challenge of Gavirate. In the pre-season, the attacker (even if Mr. Albertini uses him much more as a playmaker-coach behind Grasso), had always scored, between friendlies and the Italian Cup, except in the second match of group 16, with the Academy Pavese (on that occasion they scored Grasso and Paparella).

«I’m happy to have unlocked – says Pedrabissi – especially because it led to the victory of the team. We deserved the success, after the defeat of the previous Sunday against Muggiò ». New life in the Oltrepo, after Sestese: “I’m getting along very well with both the staff and my teammates and the club doesn’t make us miss anything”. Is the top scorer ranking a goal? “Honestly, I prefer to score fewer goals but win, then it is obvious that it is always nice to score a lot”. Tomorrow evening in Broni the big match with the former leaders Club Milano: «An excellent team that plays well, with good players but we will be ready to face them to try to win». Oltrepo, after the victorious advance on Saturday in Gavirate, rested on Sunday. Yesterday first weekly training, today finishing. To evaluate the conditions of the injured Citterio, Paparella, Cicciù and De Stradis. Tomorrow at 20.30 at the municipal of Broni, midweek round against the Milan Club which has 9 points like the red and white. –

See also  Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Undeserved defeat. Penalized by arbitration decision "

