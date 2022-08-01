Bronze in the beam after the gold in mixed pairs for the 15 year old promise from Pavia, expected at the European junior championships

PAVIA

The promising gymnast from Pavia Arianna Grillo concluded her first participation in the Eyof (European Youth Olimpic Festival) in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, with the bronze medal on the beam on the last day of artistic gymnastics competitions. The young talent born in 2007 of the Pavese Gymnastics has thus conquered an overall loot of a gold medal in mixed pairs and two bronze medals, one for team and one for individual equipment.

Arianna, with the leotard of the junior national team, played an important race on the beam, managing to get on the third step of the podium thanks to the combination of the 8100 points of the execution combined with the degree of difficulty 4.8. In this way she finished with a score of 12,900 ahead of the Swedish Gravin (12,800) but just behind the Ukrainian Lashchevska (13,000).

In the final of the free body, Arianna instead closed in seventh place. In this challenge against the best peers in Europe, Arianna has shown constant growth, also the result of the great work she is doing with the blue coach Paolo Bucci.

Lanza’s satisfaction

“The balance of medals at the Eyofs is an immense satisfaction for Arianna Grillo, a talent who came out of the gym in via Luigi Porta – comments the president of Pavese, Lorenzo Lanza – three medals are a great result for her, in a summer that is not still finished, given that it has also been called up for the meeting of the junior national team that next week will work in view of the European championships. Arianna immediately showed off important skills that her teacher Monica Vullo has developed, to the point of attracting the interest of the national team and now she lives and trains in the blue technical center in Milan, but her heart is always at Pavia ». –