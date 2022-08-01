A private motive linked to an alleged loan of money could be at the basis of the double murder of Gerardo and Pasquale Davide Cirillo, father and son, aged 58 and 27 whose corpses, wrapped in plastic bags and hidden under the tubes for irrigation, were found yesterday morning in a countryside in Cerignola, in the Foggia area.

Last night the police officers listened to a dozen people including relatives and acquaintances of the victims, including some people who may have witnessed the crime. No stub examination was performed. According to what transpires, only one person who killed the father and son could have killed the two men with a gunshot to the back of the head.

Double murder in Cerignola, the corpses of father and son found under a pile of waste July 31, 2022



It was a relative of the two who reported his disappearance the night before, not seeing them return. The agents immediately went to the land that the two had rented for about five months: there the discovery of the corpses, first that of the son, then at a distance of about a hundred meters that of the father.

The latter was in the care of social services, following a sentence for his arrest dating back to 2014 when 230 grams of cocaine were found in an attic in his availability.