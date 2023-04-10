Adolf Ogi: “We could hold the Olympic Games tomorrow”
Bild: Severin Bigler
In an exclusive interview, former Federal Councilor Adolf Ogi reveals why the Olympics in Switzerland are a good idea for the whole world, what role he sees Roger Federer in, what he thinks of the ban on arms deliveries to Ukraine and how Sepp Blatter once left him out in the rain.
The International Olympic Committee is offering Switzerland the opportunity to host the 2030 Winter Games. Who better to talk about the opportunities and pitfalls than “Mister Olympia” Adolf Ogi? After all, he was the figurehead of Switzerland’s most promising Olympic candidacy in recent years: “Sion 2006”.