Legendary pitcher Juan Carlos Pulido passed away

The Venezuelan baseball community is in mourning after the passing of legendary player Juan Carlos Pulido. Known as “The Lion Tamer,” Pulido was a reference for the Navigators of Magellan and left a lasting impact on the sport.

The news of Pulido’s passing was confirmed by Venezuelan journalist Wilmer Castellano, who announced the news on social media. Pulido had been battling a complicated health condition for the past week, but unfortunately, he lost the battle on Thursday night.

Throughout his career, Pulido had a significant impact on Venezuelan baseball. He debuted with Tigres de Aragua in 1988 before joining the Navigators of Magellan, where he excelled for a legendary career. Pulido was recognized with the “Pitcher of the Year” award in the 1993-1994 season and achieved numerous accolades with the buccaneers over nine seasons.

In addition to his success in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, Pulido also spent time in Major League Baseball, playing for the Minnesota Twins. However, his best numbers and most memorable moments were in his native country.

Pulido’s impact on LVBP was profound, accumulating 72 wins and 55 losses in 270 outings on the mound and cementing his legacy as the left-handed pitcher with the most victories in Venezuela.

After retiring as a player, Pulido continued to contribute to the sport as a bullpen coach with the Navigators of Magellan.

Juan Carlos Pulido was not just a player; he was an icon and legend of Venezuelan sports. His passing at the age of 52 has left a void in the baseball community, and he will be dearly missed.