Home » ON THE ICE: Goals are a reward for Sedlák. Bednář praises him as one of the few who fights for the goal
Sports

ON THE ICE: Goals are a reward for Sedlák. Bednář praises him as one of the few who fights for the goal

by admin

I have to say that it was quite a chore to begin with. I definitely did not expect such a performance from Slovakia, which fought with the Czech team for points and fell 2:3. The Slovaks played at their best and gave the match tremendous credit. I expected it to be more one-sided, but with tenacity, stubbornness and commitment, they kept hope for the whole 60 minutes, and at times they gave us a hard time. However, the main thing is the result. The boys kept their lead and have something to bounce back from.

See also  Giro d'Italia 2021, Angelo Costa's final pagellone - Sport - Other Sports

You may also like

In the investigation of the “barbouzeries” around the...

Julian Nagelsmann: Former Bayern Munich boss will not...

NBA’s Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in...

Juventus, here is Giuntoli’s plan for the relaunch

Some Czech volleyball players won the Hungarian title:...

The referral for referee Serra is “impossible”.

the returning Audrey Tcheuméo, silver medalist at the...

Creating sports brands with storytelling: the Ted Lasso...

Earthquake. Title battle in trouble, there was even...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy