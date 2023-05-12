ON THE ICE: Goals are a reward for Sedlák. Bednář praises him as one of the few who fights for the goal

I have to say that it was quite a chore to begin with. I definitely did not expect such a performance from Slovakia, which fought with the Czech team for points and fell 2:3. The Slovaks played at their best and gave the match tremendous credit. I expected it to be more one-sided, but with tenacity, stubbornness and commitment, they kept hope for the whole 60 minutes, and at times they gave us a hard time. However, the main thing is the result. The boys kept their lead and have something to bounce back from.

