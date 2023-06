The Nerazzurri goalkeeper (whom several big names in Europe like) and the Napoli midfielder are spending their holidays in Cameroon, their country. And they don’t give up on football: the two in fact took part in a practice match on a dirt field, having a lot of fun and giving smiles to the many present. Onana, like other times, didn’t play in goal. VIDEO

