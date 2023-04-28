Osasuna – R. Sociedad 0-2, San Sebastian win in Pamplona to consolidate fourth place

8
San Sebastian took the lead in the sixth minute after a Herrera own goal. The safety was added only in the setup by substitute Kubo. Coach Alguacil’s men won away from home after five league games.
|Spanish Football League – Round of 32:
|Pamplona – San Sebastian 0:2 (6. owned by Herrera, 90.+1 Kubo)
|Table:
|1.
|FC Barcelona
|31
|24
|4
|3
|55:11
|76
|2.
|Real Madrid
|31
|20
|5
|6
|65:28
|65
|3.
|Atletico Madrid
|31
|19
|6
|6
|50:23
|63
|4.
|San Sebastian
|32
|17
|7
|8
|41:29
|58
|5.
|Villarreal
|31
|15
|5
|11
|43:32
|50
|6.
|Betis Seville
|31
|14
|7
|10
|39:33
|49
|7.
|Bilbao
|31
|13
|7
|11
|42:31
|46
|8.
|Pamplona
|32
|12
|8
|12
|29:34
|44
|9.
|Vallecano
|31
|11
|10
|10
|38:37
|43
|10.
|Girona
|31
|11
|8
|12
|48:45
|41
|11.
|FC Sevilla
|31
|11
|8
|12
|38:45
|41
|12.
|Mallorca
|31
|11
|7
|13
|30:34
|40
|13.
|Celtic vigo
|31
|10
|9
|12
|37:42
|39
|14.
|Valladolid
|31
|10
|5
|16
|27:50
|35
|15.
|Valencia
|31
|9
|6
|16
|34:37
|33
|16.
|Almeria
|31
|9
|6
|16
|38:53
|33
|17.
|Cadiz
|31
|7
|11
|13
|23:43
|32
|18.
|Getafe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29:41
|31
|19.
|Spanish Barcelona
|31
|6
|10
|15
|37:53
|28
|20.
|Elche
|31
|2
|7
|22
|20:62
|13
