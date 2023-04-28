Home » Osasuna – R. Sociedad 0-2, San Sebastian win in Pamplona to consolidate fourth place
Osasuna – R. Sociedad 0-2, San Sebastian win in Pamplona to consolidate fourth place

Osasuna – R. Sociedad 0-2, San Sebastian win in Pamplona to consolidate fourth place

San Sebastian took the lead in the sixth minute after a Herrera own goal. The safety was added only in the setup by substitute Kubo. Coach Alguacil’s men won away from home after five league games.

Spanish Football League – Round of 32:
Pamplona – San Sebastian 0:2 (6. owned by Herrera, 90.+1 Kubo)
Table:
1. FC Barcelona 31 24 4 3 55:11 76
2. Real Madrid 31 20 5 6 65:28 65
3. Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50:23 63
4. San Sebastian 32 17 7 8 41:29 58
5. Villarreal 31 15 5 11 43:32 50
6. Betis Seville 31 14 7 10 39:33 49
7. Bilbao 31 13 7 11 42:31 46
8. Pamplona 32 12 8 12 29:34 44
9. Vallecano 31 11 10 10 38:37 43
10. Girona 31 11 8 12 48:45 41
11. FC Sevilla 31 11 8 12 38:45 41
12. Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30:34 40
13. Celtic vigo 31 10 9 12 37:42 39
14. Valladolid 31 10 5 16 27:50 35
15. Valencia 31 9 6 16 34:37 33
16. Almeria 31 9 6 16 38:53 33
17. Cadiz 31 7 11 13 23:43 32
18. Getafe 31 7 10 14 29:41 31
19. Spanish Barcelona 31 6 10 15 37:53 28
20. Elche 31 2 7 22 20:62 13
