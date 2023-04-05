Cruel disappointment for Athletic Bilbao. Despite a largely controlled match, the Basques conceded a draw in extra time (1-1), synonymous with elimination at the gates of the King’s Cup final. Dominant, Bilbao opened the scoring through Inaki Williams (33rd), allowing his side to quickly pick up Osasuna, winner of the first leg (1-0). But the residents of San Mamés lacked realism, like Nico Williams, whose volley ten meters from Sergio Herrera’s goal flew into the sky.
As the hosts pushed to avoid a stressful penalty shootout, Osasuna managed a devastating attacking transition, concluded by Pablo Ibanez (116th). His perfect right-footed volley fooled a helpless Julen Agirrezabala. Osasuna is now waiting for its opponent in the final of the King’s Cup: Real Madrid or FC Barcelona, who will face each other on Wednesday evening (to be followed live on The L’Équipe channel).