Cruel disappointment for Athletic Bilbao. Despite a largely controlled match, the Basques conceded a draw in extra time (1-1), synonymous with elimination at the gates of the King’s Cup final. Dominant, Bilbao opened the scoring through Inaki Williams (33rd), allowing his side to quickly pick up Osasuna, winner of the first leg (1-0). But the residents of San Mamés lacked realism, like Nico Williams, whose volley ten meters from Sergio Herrera’s goal flew into the sky.