Osimhen misses a penalty – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bologna
Third championship match without a win for Napoli, who had to settle for another post in Bologna. The penalty missed by Osimhen was very heavy
Something more was seen on the pitch: Garcia’s Napoli kept the pace, at least. But it is also Bologna’s choice to defend (for a good part of the first half) and not give space to the Neapolitans. It ends 0-0 and Napoli barely moves the table. Osimhen misses a penalty, Garcia ten minutes later replaces him with Simeone and the Nigerian gets angry. It’s a fury. Same reaction as Kvara, shortly before recalled by the coach for Elmas. The Nigerian center forward’s reaction was sensational and also visible: he points to Garcia with his fingers. As if to tell him that at that moment he had to insist on the double attacker.
(article being updated)
September 24, 2023 (modified September 24, 2023 | 8:07 pm)
