Osimhen misses a penalty – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bologna

Third championship match without a win for Napoli, who had to settle for another post in Bologna. The penalty missed by Osimhen was very heavy

Something more was seen on the pitch: Garcia’s Napoli kept the pace, at least. But it is also Bologna’s choice to defend (for a good part of the first half) and not give space to the Neapolitans. It ends 0-0 and Napoli barely moves the table. Osimhen misses a penalty, Garcia ten minutes later replaces him with Simeone and the Nigerian gets angry. It’s a fury. Same reaction as Kvara, shortly before recalled by the coach for Elmas. The Nigerian center forward’s reaction was sensational and also visible: he points to Garcia with his fingers. As if to tell him that at that moment he had to insist on the double attacker.

September 24, 2023 (modified September 24, 2023 | 8:07 pm)

