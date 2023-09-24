Milan, the traveling concert of The Kolors ends badly: the boat half-sunk in the night in the Navigli. On social media there are videos of the band playing before the accident

The danger averted on Saturday evening for those on board one of the boats in the Darsena, which risked sinking due to a fault which has not yet been identified. One of NavigaMi’s tourist boats, which introduces Milan from an unusual point of view, had in fact been lent to Vivident Italia to host The Kolors concert. In the late afternoon the vehicle, right at the end of the performance of the band author of the summer hit ‘Italodisco’began to tilt where the stage was set up.
The lowering of the vehicle, with the relative entry of water, second Francesco Zanibelli, president of NavigaMi, would not have been caused by the excessive weight of the public on board, “given that there were 35 people and the boat can accommodate up to 60”. “No one was behaving in a dangerous way and therefore the impact with an object abandoned on the seabed is more plausible, given that shopping trolleys, electricity poles, mopeds, bicycles and scooters thrown into canals by vandals are often recovered”.
NavigaMi President: “The causes of the accident are currently still unknown”
“But at the moment we didn’t understand exactly what happened – adds Zanibelli – and fortunately the public almost didn’t notice anything”. In fact, there was no danger for the fans on board and the group with their instruments, who got off without problems at the end of the performance, thanks to the promptness of the pilot who realized in time what was happening. Subsequently, the damaged boat was anchored to another NavigaMi vehicle, which acted as a float, to then be emptied of the water.
The concert had become a social phenomenon
To reconstruct the dynamics of the facts, the videos and stories published on Instagram by the public on board, but above all by those who recorded the event from the banks of the Navigli could also be interesting in whose public images a slight inclination of the medium is noticeable. Finally, “the recovery operations of the vessel continued all night until 5.30 am, thanks to the arrival of a sewage truck which emptied the hold and brought it back to the surface”, explains the president of NavigaMi. The boat was then moored in Darsena, where it is currently located, where repair work is underway on the electrical system seriously damaged by the water and where investigations are continuing to understand the real cause of the accident.