outburst of the singer after the attack. How are you

outburst of the singer after the attack. How are you

Singer Mario Venuti reported on his personal Facebook profile that he had suffered aaggression a Catania.


Mario Venuti’s story about aggression

Mario Venuti’s post on the aggression suffered opens like this: “Catania is a city in the hands of criminals. This morning (Saturday April 1, ed) I was attacked with a violent kick to the chestbackhand date, like a martial arts move”.

The singer explained that the reason for the attack would have been “a trivial difficulty in proximity” between his dog and two pit bulls, according to the owner “very aggressive”. Venuti said that the attacker “got angry when I asked him if they were insured” because, the singer explained again, “it sounded like a cop question“.

Mario Venuti explained that he then moved away, but that he was reached from behind and “hit violently from the back with a kick”.


The artist’s post ends like this: “It’s useless to report him. Except that I don’t know who he is and I should file a useless complaint against unknown persons. I think it’s nothing lieutenant, so I’d spend time, money and stress to find myself with a handful of flies. Besides, I’d still have to leave the neighborhood to avoid reprisals. So, once the blow has been taken, I can’t do anything but try to forget what happened”.

How is Mario Venuti after the attack

To a user who asked him for updates on his health conditions after the attack suffered, Mario Venuti replied, again via social media: “Chest sore and then I can’t stop the thoughts that revolve around what happened”.

Mario Venuti.


Who is Mario Venuti

Mario Venuti is an Italian singer, born in Syracuse (from a Messina father and a Neapolitan mother) on October 28, 1963. He moved to Catania, where he still lives, as a teenager, together with the whole family.

The turning point in his musical career came in 1982, the year in which Mario Venuti, together with Toni Carbone and his brothers Gabriele and Luca Madonia, formed the Again.

In 1994, after 4 albums and an EP signed Denovo, Mario Venuti started his solo career. In 1996 he wrote together with Carmen Consoli the song ‘Amore diplastica’, presented by the “Sicilian singer” in the Youth section at the 1996 Sanremo Festival. Among the greatest successes in his solo career is the song ‘Truly‘, from 2003. In 2021 Mario Venuti released the cover album ‘Tropitalia’, in which the singer interprets 11 songs that from the 1930s to the 2000s marked the history of Italian music.


Photo source: ANSA

