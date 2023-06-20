Saďa scored a goal like an old greaser. Śilhavy is satisfied with the whole meeting

They finished the season to everyone’s satisfaction. After a 3:0 qualifying win in the Faroe Islands, the Czech footballers also managed a preparatory duel in Montenegro and won 4:1. “We are happy with the whole match because we got three points in the Faroe Islands and the match against Montenegro went well for us as well. Even the boys, who had not played before, performed very well this time. We were able to react well even to the conceded goal and finished the match well,” says the satisfied coach Jaroslav Šilhavý.

