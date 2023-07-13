Outstanding debts: FIFA bans Ronaldo club Al-Nassr from transfer

Status: 07/13/2023 12:24 p.m

Al Nassr transfers tens of millions a year to Ronaldo. But because the Saudi club does not pay a meager 460,000 euros to an English club, it is now being punished.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr is not allowed to sign any new players for the time being. “Al-Nassr club is currently unable to register new players due to outstanding debts.

The corresponding bans will be lifted immediately as soon as the payment of the debts has been confirmed by the creditors concerned,” a FIFA spokesman told the German Press Agency. The transfer ban applies to up to three consecutive transfer periods, the registration ban affects both players from the Both at home and abroad.The English “The Mirror” had previously reported about it.

Already sentenced in 2021

At the beginning of October 2021, the world football association FIFA ordered Al-Nassr to pay 460,000 euros (390,000 pounds) plus interest to the English Premier League club Leicester City. The Saudis had failed to pay those performance-related surcharges to Leicester for striker Ahmed Musa in 2018. The Nigerian switched to the “Foxes” in 2016, but was unable to assert himself there. In 2018 he went to Al-Nassr, where he played a total of 60 games by 2020 and also became champion.

“Failure to pay the relevant amounts will result in the registration ban of new players, be it national or international, pending payment of the amounts due. The total maximum duration of the registration ban is up to three full and

consecutive registration periods,” the FIFA judgment said at the time. Al-Nassr should have paid within 45 days of the judgment being served, otherwise the transfer ban would take effect at the request of the plaintiff. That is the case now.