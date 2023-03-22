There are only two days left until the start of the National Final of 45° Giovanissimi Kinder Joy of Moving – Trofeo Silver Care. From Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 March the renowned resort of Cortina, international stage of the World Cup projected towards the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, will be the venue for the most important Italian youth event in the snow world for young skiers and snowboarders . After having participated in the mini-competitions of the Italian Ski Schools and having qualified in alpine skiing among the top 15 of each category in one of the 16 regional / provincial Finals, we remember in which a total of 4,600 children take off, we can only imagine the emotion and joy that these expected 1,900 children between the ages of 9 and 12 are experiencing in these days of “approach” to the event. They are joined by those registered for the Nordic skiing and snowboarding competitions, for a total of over 2,000 children expected in the Cortina area. With the support of their respective ski instructors, carers and family members, everyone finally sees the dream of participating in the National Final of the 45th GranPremio Giovanissimi Kinder Joy of Moving – Silver Care Trophy come true.

That of Cortina, underlines theAMSI – Associazione Maestri Sci Italiani, which 45 years ago had the intuition of “inventing” a circuit of competitions for the students of the Italian Ski School, is a great moment of aggregation, fun and sharing of important sporting values ​​such as commitment, friendship, respect, without hiding the dream of one day emerging like some athletes who became champions of blue skiing who in the various editions started from these starting gates. An example are Kristian Ghedina and Max Blardone, the Ambassadors of the National Final of the 45th GranPremio Giovanissimi Kinder Joy of Moving, these icons of winter sports will be present during the days of competitions, they will encourage all the children and will be involved in the awards.

Christian Ghedina: “I am very happy to participate together with all of you in the Finals of the 45th GranPremio Giovanissimi – Kinder Joy of Moving. We will do it here on the Tofane di Cortina D’Ampezzo, on the Tofane Olympic track where the 2021 World Championships were held and where the World Cup is always held. Keep training and hold on, it will be a wonderful party and we will all have fun together at the finish line”.

Max Blardone: “Everything is ready for this 45th National Final of the GranPremio Giovanissimi which this year will take place in Cortina D’Ampezzo. Event Sponsored by AMSI in collaboration with a unique partner like Kinder, very close to sport, already present in 28 countries with the Kinder Joy of Moving method, desire to move, desire to bring these new generations closer to playing sport through healthy principles, fun and new friendships and not base it solely on a performance standpoint. Appointment on the track on March 23rd, 24th and 25th”.