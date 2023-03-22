Home News Due to risk of infection, 24 kilos of cheese are seized in Valledupar
Due to risk of infection, 24 kilos of cheese are seized in Valledupar

During surveillance and control inspection operations, and after reviewing a complaint about the alleged clandestine manufacture of cheese in the commercial area of ​​Valledupar, officials from the Local Health Secretariat seized 24 kilos of this food to prevent its sale and possible risk of infection to consumers.

When carrying out the inspection, it was decided to impose a sanitary measure for failing to comply with the regulations, actions that are carried out in these cases to avoid damage with consumption. The Local Health Secretariat is developing surveillance operations in commercial areas to guarantee the safety and quality of food.

These actions are also being carried out in meat stores, the last being confiscated last year, when they were located in poor condition and without the necessary refrigeration chain for their commercialization.

Jhon Peralta, leader of the Food and Nutrition Security Dimension of the Local Health Secretariat, said that in this case the origin of the cheese could not be contacted, and therefore it was denatured in the presence of the owners and the National Police.

In Valledupar there have been some reports of Foodborne Diseases (ETA), due to the consumption of coastal cheese, a difficult situation to control, but measures are being taken by the Local Health Secretariat to avoid an impact on society.

