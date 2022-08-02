Pablo Marì took the last half season played as a great protagonist at Udinese to trigger a virtuous social media mechanism.

On the one hand, in fact, the followers of the bianconeri “regret” have grown, all the Zebretta fans who would have liked to see him again at the center of the defense, while on the other the clubs that have appreciated and followed him have grown, up to ask Arsenal for news to bring him back to Serie A.

The last on the list is President Berlusconi’s Monza, with Adriano Galliani announced in advanced negotiations in recent days.

The two former demiurges of the great Milan certainly did not miss the quality brought to Udinese by the 28-year-old Spaniard who will turn 29 on August 31st, and the current £ 4,420,000 (gross) contract does not seem to be a problem either. with which he is linked to Arsenal for the next two years.

The idea, in fact, is to propose a three-year period to the player, in order to spread the salary and enjoy the so-called “Growth Decree”, obviously paying Arsenal, for a price tag whose valuation is around 5 million pounds. .

An operation therefore not exactly cheap for an almost thirty-year-old, but which could well represent the famous saying “those who spend more spend less”.

Because the Marì seen in Udine recalls reliability, guarantee, and for the Juventus fans it would not be the best to face him in the 26th away match in Brianza.

But it could also be November 9 in La Spezia, because after Monza, it is the former Luca Gotti’s team that is trying more seriously.

Spezia who was among the first to hunt for the Spanish left-handed who at the end of June was also linked to Milan and then to Lazio.

The other ex from last season, Gabriele Cioffi, on the other hand, was the first to put himself on the list in Verona, making the Zebretta fans think, but not Gino Pozzo who would have brought Marì back to Juventus only by inserting him in a negotiation with the ‘Arsenal for Nahuel Molina, an operation later made with Atletico for Nehuen Perez.

The youth and the future capital gain at the 29 springs of the Spaniard was therefore chosen.