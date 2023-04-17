Paderborn saves the last chance in the fight for promotion against Rostock

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

In the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga, Hansa Rostock has to wait for the longed-for liberation. The team coached by Alois Schwartz lost 0:3 (0:0) at SC Paderborn after a long deficit.

Rostock last won at Arminia Bielefeld (1-0) in mid-February, in the last eight games they only managed one point.

To the live ticker: Paderborn against Rostock

arrow right

28th matchday

arrow right

Rostock’s Scherff sees red

For East Westphalia, with 46 points seven points behind relegation place three, Maximilian Rohr (48th minute), Florent Muslija (78th) and substitute Felix Platte (87th) scored to win.

Hansa full-back Lukas Scherff saw red early after an emergency brake (27′). Scherff was the last man to touch Paderborn’s attacker Muslija, referee Martin Petersen decided to send off after a review by VAR.

Turbulent times in Rostock

After that, the hosts initially remained harmless offensively, but shortly after the restart, Rohr increased Rostock’s concerns. Paderborn dominated the game, Muslija and Platte made everything clear.

Things remain turbulent for the table penultimate from Rostock (25 points): Schwartz, already the third coach this season, lost for the third time at the third attempt. On Easter Monday, the club also separated from its sports director Martin Pieckenhagen.

Paderborn in Sandhausen, Rostock against Fürth

Next weekend, FC Hansa Rostock will host SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m.). Paderborn is a guest in Sandhausen a day later (1.30 p.m.).