“The Prefect of Salerno has been asked to adopt a provision for the closed-door dispute of the next three Paganese home matches”. The Analysis Committee for the Safety of Sporting Events took this decision the day after the meeting of the Observatory which examined the serious acts of violence that occurred last Sunday during the Serie D match between Paganese and Casertana. Both sets of fans have also been banned from traveling to the next three league games.
January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 21:09)
