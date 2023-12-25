Home » Painful defeat for Colts and Raimann
Painful defeat for Colts and Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts and Bernhard Raimann suffered a setback in the battle for the play-off places in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons suffered a 10:29 defeat, Falcon kicker Younghoe Koo scored five field goals and two touchdowns for the home team. The Colts offense with left tackle Raimann in the starting lineup only managed one running touchdown by Jonathan Taylor and one field goal.

Indianapolis now has eight wins and seven losses. Only two matches remain to be completed before the end of the basic round.

However, the Colts were also lucky because a direct opponent for the play-offs in the AFC also lost. The Houston Texans lost 22:36 to the Cleveland Browns.

