Home Sports Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays him dinner …
Sports

Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays him dinner …

by admin
Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays him dinner …

The former Sampdoria score, the former Genoa players enjoy

How much Genoese football in Sampdoria-Monza. The former Sampdorians Caprari and Sensi scored, but not only. Also a lot of Genoa on the Marassi lawn …

For the coach Palladino, protagonist of a case for his exultation in a derby of the Lanterna in 2009, but also for Izzo and Rovella that of Marassi was a derby. Their hearts from Genoa in a city that in the summer saw the Sampdoria fans do the funeral at the relegated Genoa …

Speaking of Palladino, double satisfaction. In addition to having won on the field of Sampdoria and having received the compliments of Berlusconi and Galliani, now a nice paid dinner is expected. Before Sampdoria-Monza, Izzo himself had declared: “The coach is a very good person, I played with Genoa, he is very similar to Gasperini and Juric, always man against man and duels. It is his first experience. , he is very smart and prepared, we are all with him. After Juve. he paid for dinner, I hope he will pay for others. If we win with Sampdoria, we pay. ” Check, please…

October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 11:55)

© breaking latest news

See also  Freewheeling Berrettini: "I'm not far from winning a Grand Slam, I'm there with Alcaraz and Sinner"

You may also like

Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on...

World Table Tennis Championship men’s team: Zhang Benzhi...

Ajax, Schreuder: “We know how to stop Kvara....

Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that”...

Qatar 2022, Paris and 7 French cities boycott...

The Lakers officially announced the injury report: There...

Verona-Udinese / Sottil enjoying the moment: “Great merit...

Inter-Barça, Inzaghi focuses on Correa

Equal to Beto and Bijol in the recovery,...

Verona-Udinese 1-2: Doig, Beto and Bijol al 93′

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy