For the coach Palladino, protagonist of a case for his exultation in a derby of the Lanterna in 2009, but also for Izzo and Rovella that of Marassi was a derby. Their hearts from Genoa in a city that in the summer saw the Sampdoria fans do the funeral at the relegated Genoa …

Speaking of Palladino, double satisfaction. In addition to having won on the field of Sampdoria and having received the compliments of Berlusconi and Galliani, now a nice paid dinner is expected. Before Sampdoria-Monza, Izzo himself had declared: “The coach is a very good person, I played with Genoa, he is very similar to Gasperini and Juric, always man against man and duels. It is his first experience. , he is very smart and prepared, we are all with him. After Juve. he paid for dinner, I hope he will pay for others. If we win with Sampdoria, we pay. ” Check, please…