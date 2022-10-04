BIRMINGHAM – It is not just a humiliating reverse on the symbolic provision of his newborn government. It is also a resounding loss of political credibility and financial authority for Liz Truss and his chancellor of the Exchequer, Quasi Quarteng, both swaggering to the limits of arrogance before yesterday’s merciless turnaround. When they reneged on a promise on which the Prime Minister herself had sworn not even 24 hours before.