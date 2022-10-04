Home World “No cuts to the rich”. Truss backed off on taxes
World

“No cuts to the rich”. Truss backed off on taxes

by admin
“No cuts to the rich”. Truss backed off on taxes

BIRMINGHAM – It is not just a humiliating reverse on the symbolic provision of his newborn government. It is also a resounding loss of political credibility and financial authority for Liz Truss and his chancellor of the Exchequer, Quasi Quarteng, both swaggering to the limits of arrogance before yesterday’s merciless turnaround. When they reneged on a promise on which the Prime Minister herself had sworn not even 24 hours before.

See also  Duterte's daughter is running for the vice presidency in tandem with Marcos, son of the dictator

You may also like

Alessia, the girl with the motorcycle who could...

Putin’s Ukrainian annexation setback: Kiev advances towards Kherson

Taiwan’s new crown epidemic continues to spread, and...

All Russian officials in “liberated” Ukraine. The metamorphosis...

North Korea has launched ballistic missiles towards Japan....

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 4 September

Somalia: the Pentagon kills the leader of Al-Shabaab...

Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who...

Cardinal Zuppi: “Dialogue at all costs to have...

Don’t get too discouraged, GBP bulls! British Prime...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy