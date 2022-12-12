Home Sports Paltrinieri’s day in the short course swimming world championships
Sports

Paltrinieri’s day in the short course swimming world championships

by admin
Paltrinieri’s day in the short course swimming world championships

In Melbourne direct series for the Olympian after the heats of the night of the event scheduled until Sunday

At 9.30 (live on Rai Sport and Sky Sport) the Melbourne Short Course World Championships begin to assign the first medals. There is the awaited direct series of the men’s 1500m in which Gregorio Paltrinieri is looking for gold, already world champion in 2014 in Doha and world record holder in 14’08”06 in Netanya in Israel. Greg aims to confirm himself in winter (a year ago in Abu Dhabi he failed to contend for the title with the German Florian Wellbrock, who also slipped the record) after an amazing summer in the long course between the World and European Championships.

Race queen and frogs on the blocks

Tuesday at 1 and always on TV, it will be the turn of the 100 freestyle batteries with Alessandro Miressi (outgoing champion 2021 who will find himself opposed to the world record holder, the Australian Kyle Chalmers, and the long course champion, the Romanian David Popovici) and Thomas Ceccon and the world champions of the 100m breaststroke from 50 metres, Nicolò Martinenghi and Benedetta Pilato. Meanwhile, before the competitions, the extraordinary Fina congress, which includes 209 affiliated countries, voted to change the name of the international federation led by Husain Al Musallam after 114 years of history: from yesterday the body that governs aquatic disciplines will be called World Aquatics . “One single world declined towards the future and eco-sustainable modernity” said the president. A new name after the first reforms that led to the introduction of the independent Ethics Panel, and to a greater representation of women in the Bureau: 9 women will be added to bring the gender balance up to 38%, target 50 % of parity. The athletes commission is led by Jamaican Atkinson.

See also  Pordenone, here is another piece for Paci's game: the Polish Kupisz

December 13 – 00:09

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Sinner: “2022? I’m proud of what I’ve done....

Serie B, Brescia-Parma 0-2, goals from Man and...

Inter, De Vrij for post-World Cup redemption in...

Mbappé to Hakimi before the World Cup: “You’ll...

Budget Law: also sport with the Youth Games

Brescia – Parma: live live Serie B Calcio...

Astana, Miguel Angel Lopez fired: ‘Probable link with...

France, 42-year disqualification after headbutting and elbowing the...

World Cup, Milla, Senegal and 20 years late....

Qatar, 3 dead journalists: Roger Pearce, director of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy