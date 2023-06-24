Pamplona footballers are threatened with expulsion from the Conference League for a corruption scandal

The investigation into the match-fixing scandal ended three years ago when nine people, including members of Pamplona’s management and two Betis Sevilla footballers, were sentenced to prison for bribery. According to the court, they accepted money from the officials to save the struggling Osasuna in order to contribute to the defeat of their team in the last round of the 2013/14 season, and before that they influenced the match against the rival Valladolid.

Pamplona said in a statement that it will contest and appeal against any expulsion from the Conference League. The club qualified for the third highest European competition for the first time.

