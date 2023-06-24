Home » jersey number 23 for Vasco
World

jersey number 23 for Vasco

by admin
jersey number 23 for Vasco

by palermolive.it – ​​12 minutes ago

The rosanero club showed up as a surprise at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo where the second evening of the Vasco Rossi concert (back in the city after 18 years) was held to give the rock star a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the gift of the rosanero: jersey number 23 for Vasco appeared 12 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Financial Breakfast for November 18: Fed officials speak to drive dollar higher, sterling falls after UK budget announcement Provider FX678

You may also like

The bitter anniversary of Brexit between crisis and...

Rostov in the hands of Prigozhin: because it...

Bad Gyal, Tokischa, and Young Miko raise the...

In the most tweeted meme Zelensky eats popcorn...

Clash of the Russian army and Wagner |...

Crosetto: “Prigozhin has opened a wound in Russian...

Crnadak on the special session of the NSRS...

ASEAN’s first maritime joint military exercise changes venue...

Udinese market – Lucca’s agent speaks: “The player’s...

“Vasco’s concert? Old stadium, squatters and Coke cans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy