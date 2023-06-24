These are the ten most traded stocks in Germany

With Uniper and Tui, only two German companies made it into the top ten. Wera Rodsawang via Getty

A data analysis by the fintech company Plus500 shows which are the ten most traded stocks in Germany.

Topping the list are Uniper, the utility recently acquired by the federal government, electric car maker Tesla, and Aurora, a maker of medicinal cannabis.

In addition to the tech giants Apple, Meta and Amazon, the tourism giant Tui is the only other German company to make it into the top ten alongside Uniper.

According to a Bundesbank survey, the number of people investing in shares in Germany rose by more than 35 percent between 2017 and 2021. No wonder, because buying stocks has never been easier – user-friendly apps are a dime a dozen these days. A data analysis by the fintech company Plus500 now shows which are the ten most traded stocks in Germany.

The list is headed by the energy supplier Uniper, which was taken over by the federal government in December because of Russian gas supply restrictions of over 99 percent. The only other German title in ninth place is the largest tourism company in the world: Tui. German car manufacturers, on the other hand, did not make it into the top ten for the analysis period between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. Tesla is at the forefront, as is its Chinese rival NIO.

In addition to the well-known tech giants Apple and Meta via Snap to Amazon, two manufacturers of medical cannabis, Aurora and Canopy Growth, are among the ten most traded stocks in Germany.

Here are the top ten in descending order along with their symbol, market capitalization and industry.

These ten stocks are traded the most in Germany

10. Apple

9. Tui

8. Meta (Facebook)

7. Snap

6. Canopy Growth

5. NIO

4. Amazon

3. Aurora Cannabis

2. Tesla

1. Uniper

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

