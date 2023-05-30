Paola Egonu will return to play in Italy with Vero Volley Milano

Paola Egonu, one of the strongest volleyball players in business, will return to play in Italy with Vero Volley Milano. In your last season Egonu had played in Turkey with VakıfBank Istanbul, a team she had moved to after winning everything with Imoco Conegliano. She too had chosen to move to Istanbul as a reaction to the episodes of racism she had suffered in Italy, for which she had repeatedly thought of leaving the national team permanently.

In the next season he will therefore return to play in the Italian championship with Vero Volley, a team that has so far been divided between Monza and Milan and which this season lost the Scudetto finals against Conegliano. With Egonu, Vero Volley aims to become one of the best teams in Europe: together with her, it has also signed spikers Kara Bajema and Nika Daalderop from Istanbul. You also plan to move more permanently to Milan to win a volleyball Scudetto that has never been won in the city.