Alias ​​”Cofla” demands to be transferred from jail and threatens authorities

A man identified as Carlos Andrés Medina Ramirez, alias “Cofla” who is being investigated for his participation in six homicides in northern Tolima, directly threatens with a gun plan if he is not transferred from the Palo Gordo prison, in Girón, Santander, where he is serving his conviction, in the video that is already under investigation by the sectional authorities in Tolima.

The alleged criminal assures that there will be attacks on the authorities in various departments, including Bolívar, because in addition to Medina Ramírez, other people deprived of their liberty also speak before the cameras, assuring that they are fed up with the treatment to which they have been subjected in said prison.

This subject, as this means of communication could verify, belonged to the Army and was assigned to the Honda Battalion, where he was captured last year. Medina Ramírez had been a professional soldier for six years.

According to the sectional authorities, Carlos Andrés Medina Ramírez was hired to commit assassinations under the modality of assassination, drug trafficking and ‘reckoning’, to the drug dealers of the criminal structure called ‘La Línea’, having controlled the municipalities of La Dorada, Honda, Mariquita and Puerto Bogotá, wanting to maintain territorial power”.

When the subject found out about the investigation against him, he threatened the investigators of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Sijín of the Police. The subject was a fugitive from justice because a home insurance measure was revoked for attempted murder.

The ex-commander of the Detol indicated that “Cofla” was apologizing for Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, when he assured among his cronies that, “he first died before being captured by the police entities.”