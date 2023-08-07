Para swimmer Tanja Scholz – “Indescribable” World Cup

Dream come true: Tanja Scholz at the World Cup in Manchester. (IMAGO / Ralf Kuckuck / IMAGO / Ralf Kuckuck Photography)

“I have a smile on my face, it just won’t go away,” says swimmer Tanja Scholz after winning three gold medals and three silver medals at the World Championships in Manchester. A childhood dream come true.

Positive changes after successes

Scholz used to be a competitive swimmer and was aiming for the Olympic Games. After a riding accident in 2020, she is incompletely paraplegic. It was initially difficult to swim again after the accident: lifeguards could not or were not allowed to help her into the pool. She first had to accept further journeys in order to be able to train in the water.

After her success at the World Cup last year, a lot has happened, says Scholz. In her home town of Elmshorn, she has now been given swimming times. She thinks it’s great that something is changing and that consideration is now being given, says Scholz.

In Manchester she swam for her family, her trainer, physiotherapist and doctor. That gave her a lot of strength. “And the atmosphere was just unique. Well, Manchester really had a great atmosphere. And that kind of inspired me.” Scholz even managed breaks of just 18 minutes between two final runs well and successfully.

Paralympic place for the team as a magical moment

Victory in the 50-meter freestyle was particularly important to her. A magical moment because it means a place at the Paralympic Games next year. Doing that for the team took a huge burden off her shoulders. It was very nice to be part of a great team at this World Cup, says Scholz.