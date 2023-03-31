Home Sports Paratici takes his leave from Tottenham pending the sentence: the press release
Paratici takes his leave from Tottenham pending the sentence: the press release

Paratici takes his leave from Tottenham pending the sentence: the press release

The editorial staff Friday 31 March 2023, 8.08pm

Fabio Paratici on leave from Tottenham. The manager, after the extension of sanctions by the FIGC for the capital gains process worldwide, was unable to operate given the 30-month inhibition. The English club has thus formalized, with a press release, the temporary separation from its general manager pending the outcome of the appeal on April 19, a decision taken in mutual agreement with Paratici.

Tottenham press release

This is the official note from the Spurs, with which they communicated the temporary leave pending an official response on the appeal of the blue manager: “This week – 29 March 2023 – the FIFA Disciplinary Commission announced its decision to extend the sanctions by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) relating to Fabio Paratici to a global level. This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici’s appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the outcome of which would then be assessed by further interested parties, including the Club. Given the unexpected ruling by FIFA , sanctions can now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still linked to the FIGC Appeal. Ahead of FIFA’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take immediate leave pending the outcome of his appeal“.

