Paris Saint Germain Struggles on Pre-Season Asian Tour, Neymar on the Bench

Title: Paris Saint Germain Suffers Defeat Against Inter Milan in Tokyo Friendly

Date: August 1, 2023

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) faced a disappointing 2-1 loss against Inter Milan during a friendly match held in Tokyo on Tuesday. The French team, still missing some key players, conceded both goals in the final minutes of the game. The defeat further extends PSG’s winless streak on their pre-season Asian tour.

The match against Inter Milan followed a goalless draw against Saudi Al-Nassr, which was led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and a 3-2 defeat against Japanese team Cerezo Osaka. PSG’s defense has come under scrutiny, as they have struggled to contain their opponents. Sebastiano Esposito (81′) and Stefano Sensi (83′) found the net during the closing moments of the game, claiming victory for Inter Milan.

While Vitinha managed to score for PSG in the 64th minute, the team’s offensive performance remained lackluster without the presence and ideas of star player Kylian Mbappé. Another bright spot for PSG was the commendable performance of new signing Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan midfielder actively contributed to ball recoveries in the midfield and troubled the opposing Inter Milan players.

The Tokyo crowd, which filled the stadium much more than the previous matches in Osaka, expressed disappointment at not seeing Neymar in action. Despite the chants for the Brazilian star from the stands, Neymar remained on the bench throughout the game. Neymar has been out of play since undergoing surgery in March due to an injury sustained against Lille.

In two days, PSG will face Jeonbuk Motors in Seoul, providing the Asian fans with their last opportunity to witness the star power of the tour. This will be their final match before the absence of both Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who has departed for Miami.

PSG is now under pressure to regroup and address their defensive issues before their upcoming season. The team’s fans eagerly anticipate the return of Neymar and hope for improved performances in the coming matches.

