Paris SG sets the price of Neymar: 150 million – Football

Paris SG has accepted Neymar’s request to be sold by August but, thanks to a contract with the Brazilian star until 2027, does not intend to give any discounts to the possible buyer. According to As, the Qatari ownership of the Parisian club has filtered the player’s price: not one euro less than 150 million.

Alternatively, to save a year of his substantial salary, he would be available on loan, but only with an obligation to buy in 2024. This season, As underlines, PSG’s accounts are not threatened by financial fair play, but in the next, with the new regulation, the club needs liquidity and one of the assets that could bring more money is, without a doubt, Neymar. At this point, all that remains is to identify a possible landing place. By 3 September, the day the market closes in France.

In the last few hours there has been talk of the usual Saudi Arabia. According to L’Équipe, Al Hilal, the team that tried to sign Messi and then Mbappé, would be willing to offer him a contract worth 80 million euros net per year. Although Ney’s priority continues to be playing in European football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, such an offer deserves to be considered.

