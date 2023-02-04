Kappa® and aNc Outplayed announce a partnership for the 2023 and 2024 e-gaming sports seasons. The historic sportswear brand will accompany, as technical sponsor, aNc Outplayed, one of the most important reference portals on the E-sport world Italian and international.

Kappa and Outplayed approached the end of 2022 with joint participation in some industry events such as Comicon and Milan Games Week. Today the partnership is formalized by the launch of the team jersey on social channels: a customized black Kombat™ in which the aNc Outplayed logo meets the Omini. The shirt will be worn by the Outplayed team in all official competitions, both in streaming and in presence.

“We are very happy to have signed an agreement with one of the main Italian sportswear brands” – said Simone Benedetti, General Manager of Outplayed. “There are many brands and, more generally, companies that are supporting us and that are approaching the world of e-sports, a constantly growing sector and an irresistible showcase for many brands that decide to invest in this direction”.