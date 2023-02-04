Home Sports Partnership between Kappa® and aNC Outplayed for the 2023 and 2024 e-gaming sports seasons
Sports

Partnership between Kappa® and aNC Outplayed for the 2023 and 2024 e-gaming sports seasons

by admin
Partnership between Kappa® and aNC Outplayed for the 2023 and 2024 e-gaming sports seasons

Kappa® and aNc Outplayed announce a partnership for the 2023 and 2024 e-gaming sports seasons. The historic sportswear brand will accompany, as technical sponsor, aNc Outplayed, one of the most important reference portals on the E-sport world Italian and international.

Kappa and Outplayed approached the end of 2022 with joint participation in some industry events such as Comicon and Milan Games Week. Today the partnership is formalized by the launch of the team jersey on social channels: a customized black Kombat™ in which the aNc Outplayed logo meets the Omini. The shirt will be worn by the Outplayed team in all official competitions, both in streaming and in presence.

“We are very happy to have signed an agreement with one of the main Italian sportswear brands” – said Simone Benedetti, General Manager of Outplayed. “There are many brands and, more generally, companies that are supporting us and that are approaching the world of e-sports, a constantly growing sector and an irresistible showcase for many brands that decide to invest in this direction”.

See also  CBA coaching tide!It was revealed that Liu Tie, the head coach of Tongxi, was dismissed from the last season.

You may also like

The benefits of vitamin C for those who...

5 unexpected things to do before going out...

Journal of Reggio | Marcus Lee idea for...

Juventus, the reasons for the capital gains ruling:...

Chinese spy balloon in US skies, Blinken cancels...

the reaction of LeBron James

Fernandez’s debut is not enough, Chelsea 0-0 with...

Thailand Open: Heather Watson beaten by Wang Xinyu...

«Surreal market, never been consulted»- breaking latest news

Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy