PAVIA

The parallel race continues at the top of group A in Pavia and Oltrepo, both victorious on Sunday. In the next round – oddities of the calendar – the Azzurri will face away Pontelambrese, just beaten by the Bronesi, expected from the difficult trip to Verbano, who will be a guest of Fortunati on the ninth day.

Blue restart

The clear victory over Calvairate confirmed Pavia at the top. A good response after the first knockout of the season suffered in Cantù, with the attack in evidence. After the initial goal of the defender Concina, the goals bear the signature of Matteo Principe and Lucas Garcia. The Argentine has once again done a great job for the team, but this time he also savored the joy of his first personal goal. A constant growth in performance for a player who, due to muscular problems, missed all the summer tests, except the one with Fanfulla, and the initial phase of the championship. For Principe a further emphasis on what he had already shown positive. After the 31 goals of last year at Anacapri (Campania promotion), Matteo started well at Pavia too: 6 centers in 8 games, without the need for penalties. “I just have to thank my teammates because we attackers finalize what builds the group, this is the strength of Pavia – explains” Prince “as they renamed him Mr. Tassi and his teammates – We could have scored other goals at Calvairate, I missed one of you for you with the goalkeeper, I was a little tired. We are happy, but we look forward to the away match in Ponte Lambro, forgetting what has already been done and thinking about the much that still needs to be done ». In the offensive department, the 2003 Gabusi class could be made available again, “discovery” of this early season with 2 goals to his credit; in pink also Stroppa (ex Sancolombano) and Bigotto, as well as Calvi on the outside.

The red and white and the away factor

The away format resists and strengthens. The Oltrepo also imposes itself in the postponement of Ponte Lambro and thus maintains the summit. Fourth consecutive victory away from Broni. In order: Lazzate (0-3), Gavirate (0-1), Calvairate (1-3) and Pontelambrese (1-2). Both with the Calvairate and with the Pontelambrese, in comeback. At home, however, I walk a little differently. Two wins (Accademia Pavese and Club Milano), one draw (Cantù) and one defeat (Muggiò). Another positive fact: he does not score only or almost always Nico Grasso (arrived at 8, with 3 penalties scored); despite the absence of the other bomber (Pedrabissi, now injured), the goals from the midfielders begin to arrive. In the last two Sundays, the whole scene was taken by Matia Iervolino, on the net with Calvairate and Pontelambrese (double). Another novelty, the tactical modification of the module. Starting with the idea of ​​a 3-4-3, Oltrepo changed its set-up along the way, also according to the characteristics of its men in the squad. We moved on to 3-4-2-1, and in Ponte Lambro we saw a 3-5-2, even if in possession it was a 3-5-1-1, with Iervolino acting further behind Grasso. The attacker himself, not being a first striker, but one who loves to do various things on the whole offensive front, looking both to the right and to the left for the spaces to “play” with the opponent one on one, was very useful when the team found themselves outnumbered for the first time this season, due to the expulsion of the defender Scarcella due to a double yellow card. At that point Grasso sacrificed himself even more in a continuous movement work on the whole front of the attack. Defense and midfield had in fact been kept at 3 and 5, with Grasso being the only offensive reference, thanks to Iervolino’s exit. Mister Albertini, to defend the 2-1 advantage and not give the field to the opponents who tried to advance to seek a draw, had with the inputs of Calloni in defense and Ritondale in the middle of the field, kept the lines closed, but at the same time ready to share in the spaces granted by the hosts. –

Enrico Venni

Alessandro Maggi