Finishing this morning at Fortunati for Pavia in view of tomorrow’s championship debut (15.30) with Vis Nova Giussano, a team relegated from Serie D and predicted among the professionals as one of the contenders at least to the playoffs in group A of Excellence. A similar feature that unites Pavia and Vis Nova Giussano is that two teams that have practically changed almost the entire squad of last season will face each other.

the route plan

At this debut the Brianza arrive from two victories in the Italian Cup, Pavia from a success at the debut with Virtus Binasco and the draw with Luisiana where the lead was taken back twice. «They were two positive tests, the first two officials of the season after the various friendlies of preparation – comments the sporting director of Pavia Luca Sacco -. In the victorious debut with Virtus Binasco we largely won in the second half against an opponent who then fought losing only 2-1 at home to Vogherese. And this shows that nothing is taken for granted. Last Tuesday with Luisiana we missed the victory, but I think they are another good 90 ‘. Twice ahead we have always been caught up by paying for our mistakes. This must teach us that in front of goal we must be more bad – continues Sacco – and when we are there we must close the races, for example at 2-1 against Pandino. On the other hand, being even better at managing the advantages and making the ball “disappear” in certain situations, putting it out, being more careful ». So a satisfactory balance sheet for a Pavia “construction site” after the summer revolution? «Yes, because this group has been working together for a month, they are getting to know each other and show each week that they know how to grow – replies the Italian sports director -. On the positive side, and it has always been seen, there is that this team is compact, has a big heart, never gives up until the end. Mistakes, like those of Tuesday in Pandino, can be there, they are part of the game and we still need to grow a lot to get to the right condition and improve along the way ». The calendar proposes tomorrow the debut with Vis Nova Giussano, a tough opponent, then two derbies in a row: Sunday 11th in Sant’Alessio against Accademia Pavese and Wednesday 14th at Fortunati with Vogherese. And in the league he will then recover on the 18th still at home against the newly promoted Solbiatese, another ambitious team that after winning the Promotion also wants to be a protagonist in Excellence.

a hot month

«A hot month that will give the measure of how we are working and what team strength we have – concludes Sacco -. We are facing four difficult races: it will mean that there will be no drops in concentration because we certainly cannot underestimate commitments like those that await us in this first month of the season. And after these challenges we will understand what we are made of … ». –

