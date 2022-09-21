Azzurri dry in the home match played against Ardor Lazzate From next Sunday in Muggiò the attack will have Garcia and Radaelli

PAVIA

For the first time in five official matches between the Italian Cup and the league, Pavia did not go on the net against Ardor Lazzate, in Sunday’s match at Fortunati that ended 0-0. Despite having pushed hard in the first half, and created two great chances in the second half with Bigotto and Principe, the team coached by Maurizio Tassi was unable to materialize.

At a distance, in the second half, despite the clear scoring, Pavia paid for the fatigue of so many close matches and in terms of maneuver they were less precise. The positive side of this early season is however represented by the fact that, despite the profound renewal of the staff, Pavia has always held up against their opponents, even in the Coppa Italia derby with Voghe won by the Rossoneri.

Two more weapons

However, more concreteness and cynicism are needed in the offensive phase: the market in this sense has put two more weapons in the hands of Maurizio Tassi, which the Italian coach will be able to use later in the season. On Sunday we saw Lucas Garcia for the first time in the championship, employed for 25 ‘after the long stop due to a muscle problem accused in the friendly match with Fanfulla: the Argentine first underwent rehabilitation, then gradually entered the group; he needs to rediscover that condition that he acquires only by playing continuously in real games. But in addition to him, and Bigotto, Principe, Stroppa and the 2003 Calvi offensive outside, from today the Italian coach will have another striker at his disposal: the 21 year old Brando Radaelli who joined his brother Lapo in via Alzaia, a former winger born in 2002. Sant’Angelo arrived this summer at Pavia. Radaelli arrives in blue after the experiences in D with Fanfulla and Legnano, and the last season at Calvairate in Excellence.

More offensive solutions, therefore, to be evaluated in just over two months in the first round; then from 1 December it will be possible to return to the market according to the needs and the situation of the infirmary and classification.

Meanwhile, after three consecutive league matches within the friendly walls of Fortunati, Pavia will face the first away match next Sunday and on the field of a Muggiò who has conquered Broni. It will be a further final exam for the Tassi team. –

ENRICO VENNI