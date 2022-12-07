PAVIA

The derby of the last leg of group A between Pavia and Oltrepo will be played regularly on Sunday afternoon at 2.30 pm.

The official communication only circulated in the late afternoon of Tuesday with the confirmation that the match between Pavia Academy and Pinerolo, of the women’s series C championship, however, will be postponed to follow with kick-off at 18.30. The simultaneity of the calendar had created problems regarding the use of the same time on Sunday and in the end this decision was taken by the Federation.

Sunday’s derby against Oltrepo will be a very important match for Pavia who are now second in the standings at -4 from Vogherese and +3 over Solbiatese and Club Milano, even +6 over Oltrepo which closes the provisional play off area . But coach Maurizio Tassi’s team has one game less than their opponents in the leading race, the one postponed due to the pitch being unpractical last Sunday in Sesto Calende. And for this tender, news will be received on Friday from the Lombardy Regional Committee which will have to communicate to the companies, whose regional tenders have been postponed, if it will have immediate recoveries for Sunday 18 December. Probable solution given that next weekend the first leg from Excellence to the First category will officially close for the tournaments of Lombard competence (for the Second and Third the Pavia Delegation is responsible). A Pavia that focuses only on the competition with Oltrepo to continue moving up the standings and to confirm their positive series in the direct clashes with the leading teams, where they only lost against Club Milano among the top formations. Given the postponement of the match against Sestese, the Azzurri trained both on Monday and yesterday afternoon and they will do it again today.

The confirmation that there won’t be an advance on Saturday with Oltrepo allowed at the end of training on Tuesday to officially plan the rest of the blue week. Friday usual day of rest, as in the typical weeks of Pavia, with finishing touches on Saturday morning.

Apart from the long-term patient Stroppa (groin pain), given that there are no disciplinary measures in sight from the sports judge since Pavia did not play last Sunday, there remained only the doubt about the recovery of Dragan Trajkovic, who would have missed the match against Sestese due to the fracture composed of the nasal septum in a game clash in the match ten days ago with Magenta. The Serbian-born midfielder has resumed training and will be available with a nose brace in the match against Oltrepo. It will then be Mr. Tassi who will evaluate whether or not to use them from 1′. For the rest, conditions of the whole group to be evaluated until Saturday and as we have seen in the past, Maurizio Tassi allowed himself some alternatives up until the end to choose the starting eleven.

Henry Venni